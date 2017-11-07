WalletHub Ranks Kentucky, Indiana Among Fattest States

Kentucky and Indiana rank among the top 10 fattest states in the country. WalletHub ranks Kentucky the sixth fattest state, while Indiana is ranked the 10th fattest.

These rankings are based across 19 metric key metrics, including share of obese and overweight population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Rates are lower for children and adolescents, but have steadily risen almost every year.

Illinois is ranked 32nd.

The top 10 fattest states, including Mississippi, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Indiana.

The least fattest states include California, Oregon, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, Connecticut, Montana, Hawaii, Utah, Massachusetts, and Colorado.

The U.S. spends, in total, nearly $200 billion in annual health care costs related to obesity.

To see the full list of states, visit 2017’s Fattest States in America.

