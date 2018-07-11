44News | Evansville, IN

WalletHub Ranks Indiana Among Most Energy-Expensive States

July 11th, 2018

A WalletHub report finds the Hoosier state ranks in the top ten for most energy-expensive states. Indiana ranks 7th according to the personal-finance website.

WalletHub compared the average monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The formula accounted for several different types of residential energy including electricity, natural gas, and home heating oil.

Kentucky was ranked 25th and Illinois came in at 46th.

