Wallethub Ranks Indiana 34th Happiest State

While money can’t buy happiness, a new research says your location might. A new study by Wallet Bub finds that living in certain states could help improve your mood.

Overall, the happiest state to live in is Minnesota. That state takes the top spot in emotional and physical well being, work environment, and sense of community.

Utah comes in second with the highest volunteer rate in the study at 39 percent and the lowest divorce rate. Hawaii came in third with the lowest rate of adult depression.

Rounding out the top five were California and Nebraska. Illinois ranked 20th, while Indiana came in 34th and Kentucky at 44th.

