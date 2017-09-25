Home Illinois Wallethub Ranks Illinois 3rd Best State for Teachers September 25th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois

Illinois ranks among the best states in the nation for teachers. That’s according to a new Wallethub analysis.

The list puts Illinois third behind New York and New Jersey. It’s meant to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments based on things like teachers’ income growth potential for student-teacher ratio.

Indiana comes in 25th on the list and Kentucky close behind at 17th.

To check out the complete list, click here

