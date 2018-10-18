Wall Street Journal Reporter Visits The Tri-State

Keach Hagey grew up in Evansville before heading off to California to study English and French at Stanford University. Now a rising star in the print journalism world, Hagey visited her hometown to talk to students at the University of Southern Indiana about her concerns for the future of media.

“The economic prospects for journalism aren’t great unless something major changes, maybe philanthropy will have to step into the void or maybe there will be another solution,” says Keach Hagey, Wall Street Journal media reporter. “You know I think the most important thing about being a journalist is to really love it.”

The Evansville native came back to the tri-state to talk about her latest book and talk with students about the journalism field.

“Everyone has been so kind. I’ve had a really great time having really cool substantive conversations about family businesses, which is kind of what the book’s about as well as journalism. I found that everyone here is really kind of concerned about how journalism is fairing economically and really committed about trying to do something about it,” says Hagey.

She ways she wrote the book, hoping to motivate more people to pay attention to the economy, business, and the media.

“I mean democracy doesn’t work without journalism and I just hope everyone in our democracy understands that,” says Hagey. “The book is a biography of Sumner Redstone who was a media mogul who controls Viacom and CBS. There’s been a lot of drama in that media empire over the last few years, so it’s a big sweeping take about his family and his business.”

