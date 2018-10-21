Home Indiana Honor Flight Guardians Train For Upcoming Flight October 21st, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is gearing up for the upcoming trip. Right now 85 guardians are getting prepared for the flight with the 85 veterans traveling to Washington D.C.

Veterans typically get the chance to visit the Lincoln, Vietnam war, Korean war, and world war two memorials.

Guardians say they’re excited for the trip, and they’re looking forward to see their reactions.

“The one thing we emphasize all the time is never leave your veteran,” says Honor Flight President Joe Miller.

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had trips that we go out there all of a sudden the guardian, you know in all of the excitement, wants to go see different things and the veteran wants to see different things and they kind of split up. We emphasize to them always keep track of where your veteran is and stay with your veteran.”

Our very own Lauren Leslie will also be attending the upcoming honor flight in Washington D.C., reporting on the veterans traveling to our nation’s capitol to visit the memorials built in their honor. Lauren will have a series of stories coming back to us, and they will air right here on 44news the following week.

