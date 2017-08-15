Walking Path Dedicated Near Evansville State Hospital

Getting outside and getting fresh air has long been a goal of city leaders in Evansville. It’s one of the driving forces of their effort to link different parts of the city together with walking paths.

That effort took a step forward with the dedication of a walking path right next to the Evansville State Hospital.

The Evansville Morning Rotary Club sponsored the effort with a $10,000 grant.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was at Tuesday morning’s dedication ceremony, and thanked the Rotary Club for taking the initiative to make all of this happen.

The path that was dedicated begins at McDonald Golf Course on Morgan Avenue, and runs through Wesselman Park, ending at Robert’s Park right next to the state hospital.

It’s open for walkers and joggers alike.

Comments

comments