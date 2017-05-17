44News | Evansville, IN

Walking for Dreams Event to Benefit VHS

May 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Walking for Dreams event will benefit the Vanderburgh Humane Society along with other area non-profit organizations.
This is the first year VHS will participate in Walking for Dreams. The event includes a walk on the riverfront, and furry friends are welcome to walk along.

It’s free to participate, but VHS hopes to raise money through donations and t-shirt sales. Registration begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21st. VHS will have a stand set up with information about adoption, volunteering and donations.

For more information, visit Walking for Dreams.

