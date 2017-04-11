walk a mile rally

Men are ripping off the tennis shoes and swapping them out for heels in honor of the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event.

It’s a partnership between several local groups including Albion Fellows Bacon Center to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence.

This was the 11th year for the march that acts as a visual representation of men stepping up to end violence against women.

Each year the event takes on a specific theme. This year marchers were asked “what makes you a man?”

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke were among the men making a pledge to make a difference.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center served 687 victims last year providing emergency shelter and crisis counseling free of charge.

Crisis Intervention Specialist Alix MacDonald says, “In 2015, we only served 582 so you can see that that number is increasing because we’re creating a culture where people feel safe enough to come forward and disclose the sexual violence that’s been done to them.”

Experts say we need to become a consent culture and stop making excuses for violent behavior and unwanted sexual advances. No more “boys will be boys,” “it was locker room talk,” “he hit you because he likes you” from those in authority or “bros before hoes” from peers.

For more information about the event, how to get involved or for resources if you need help visit https://www.albionfellowsbacon.org/

