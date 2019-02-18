Walk for Riley!

If you’re not much of a runner, like me, but you’re willing to walk to help children, listen up!

The 27th Annual Riley Walk is just around the corner.

We will be walking to raise funds for Riley Children’s Hospital. We will have clowns, live music from The Old Dam Community Band, The 501st Legion and more.

Sign up to walk at The Annual Kiwanis Riley Walk, the 23rd of this month, at Eastland Mall.

Registration for all this entertainment is just twenty five dollars, and you’ll leave, not only happy but knowing that you’ve helped children in the Tri-State.

Don’t wait, register today.

