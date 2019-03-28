Walgreens to Sell CBD Products in 1,500 Stores

Walgreens announced Thursday that it will begin selling cannabis-based products in nine states. The drug store will be sold CBD creams, patches and sprays in nearly 1,500 stores.

The items will be sold in Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vermont, South Carolina, Illinois, and Indiana. This comes after rival drugstore chain CVS introduced CBD-containing topicals sold in its drug stores.

CBD, or cannabinoid, comes from the hemp plant, a relative to marijuana. Both plants contain abundant types of cannabinoids, but Marijuana is high in THC while hemp is rich in CBD, which helps with everything from anxiety to pain.

