Walgreens Being Sued for Role in Opioid Epidemic June 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a suit against Walgreens today for failing to legally monitor it’s own operation that dispenses large quantities of opioids.

The lawsuit alleges unfair, misleading, and deceptive business practices by Walgreens for excessively distributing and dispensing opioids in Kentucky.

It also alleges that Walgreens failed to legally report to state and federal authorities of the suspiciously large orders they received for prescription opioids.

Beshear has sued three national opioid distributors this year. They include AmerisourceBergon based in Pennsylvania, Cardinal Health based in Ohio, and McKesson Corporation based in San Francisco.

All three of these distributors are responsible for 85% of opioids in Kentucky.

“As Attorney General, my job is to hold accountable anyone who harms our families,” Beshear said, “While Walgreens’ slogan was ‘at the corner of happy and healthy,’ they have significantly harmed the health of our families in fueling the opioid epidemic.”

Beshear is currently working with CVS Health to launch safe medication disposal programs in Kentucky, which involves cleaning out medicine cabinets and disposing or giving unused prescription drugs at a CVS Pharmacy.

