Wake Up Workout with Star Jumps and More

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout. Today Melissa and an instructor with the YMCA focused on a few different moves.

River Jumps (side-to-side jumps over an object on the floor like a mat, jump rope, etc).

Squat Jumps (starting in a squat position and jumping vertically). Keep in mind for this, you want to make sure to start with good squat mechanics to avoid injury.

Star Jumps (jumping while spreading legs and arms outward).

All of these jumping exercises are going to work your leg muscles like your quads and your glutes. Focus should be on controlling your movement, particularly deceleration as you come down to lessen impact, not how high you can jump.

For more information on the YMCA Sports Academy programming, visit ymcaswin.org/sports or call 812-401-9622. You can also watch a demonstration of all three moves, by clicking on the video box below.

