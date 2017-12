44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning to Wake up and Workout with the YMCA. Today, she focused on footwork skills to help kids improve their soccer game. The exercises demonstrated today are also great for speed and agility.

For more information on the YMCA Sports Academy programming, visit ymcaswin.org/sports or call 812-401-9622.

To watch the demonstration, click the video box below.

