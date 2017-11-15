44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout: Soccer Warmups for the Kids

Wake Up Workout: Soccer Warmups for the Kids

November 15th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout. This morning, she was joined by Matt Laine with the YMCA Sports Academy.

Matt showed kids some great ways to warm up before a soccer game. Some of the warm up exercises included toe touches, side to side touches, sharp turns and L moves.

For more information on the YMCA Sports Academy programming, visit ymcaswin.org/sports or call 812-401-9622.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.