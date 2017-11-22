Wake Up Workout: Soccer Exercises

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” this morning to Wake up and Workout with the YMCA. Today, she focused on footwork skills to help kids improve their soccer game.

All of the footwork skills, demonstrated in the video, are going to test your coordination and balance (if you are standing) for an extra challenge in your workout. Since they are not normal movements like walking, they will challenge the lateral muscles on the outside of the legs, the adductor muscles on the inside of the legs and your calf muscles. Focus should be on control of the ball which will create a lot of short, start/stop movements. People who have not done this type of movement before will definitely want to take it slow to avoid falls or injury and give themselves plenty of room to move.

The following exercises were demonstrated:

Triangle Touches

Toe rolls

In and Outs

For more information on the YMCA Sports Academy programming, visit ymcaswin.org/sports or call 812-401-9622.

To watch the demonstration, click the video box below.

Comments

comments