44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout: Pure Barre Evansville

Wake Up Workout: Pure Barre Evansville

May 10th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every Wednesday morning, 44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Wake Up and Workout. This is the first time Melissa took the show to the road. She visited the ladies over at Pure Barre Evansville.

This morning, they worked on different stretches and how to warm up. You can watch the video and do the workout with the ladies.

Also, if there is a workout you would like Melissa to try, just send her an email to mschroeder@wevv.com and title it “Wake Up Workout”.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.