Wake Up And Workout: Prenatal Yoga

It is time to go “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout. 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder does this weekly segment to get us all moving and ready to conquer the day.

This morning she talked about prenatal yoga with a YMCA Yoga Instructor. The ladies did different yoga poses on a chair.

Some of the benefits of prenatal yoga include: better preparing mothers for delivery, relief from common pregnancy complaints and helping the mother connect more with her baby.

To watch the demonstration, click on the video box below.

