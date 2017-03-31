44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout: Prenatal Yoga

March 31st, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder wrapped up her series on prenatal yoga for “Wake Up Workout.”

Some of the benefits of this form of yoga include: it helps the woman to develop strength and stamina, it helps with balance, it calms the nervous system and it can prepare a mother for labor.

This week Melissa focused on relaxation and how that can be a great stress reliever.

You can watch the full video, by clicking on the video box below.

Also, if there’s a fitness trend or new workout you would like Melissa to try, email her at news@wevv.com.

