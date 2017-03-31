Wake Up Workout: Prenatal Yoga

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder wrapped up her series on prenatal yoga for “Wake Up Workout.”

Some of the benefits of this form of yoga include: it helps the woman to develop strength and stamina, it helps with balance, it calms the nervous system and it can prepare a mother for labor.

This week Melissa focused on relaxation and how that can be a great stress reliever.

You can watch the full video, by clicking on the video box below.

Also, if there’s a fitness trend or new workout you would like Melissa to try, email her at news@wevv.com.

