Wake Up Workout: Prenatal Pregnancy

Every week, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout. This morning she was joined with a yoga instructor from the YMCA.

The two practiced prenatal yoga. The experts say certain breathing techniques can help manage shortness of breath during pregnancy and even work through contractions.

Gentle stretching is also recommended for pregnant women. This can help relieve the stress of the pregnancy and give the woman a nice, easy workout.

If you would like to watch the demonstration, you can click the video box below. And don’t forget to tune into FOX44 Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m.

