Wake Up Workout: Piloxing

July 5th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes Inside the Community to “Wake Up and Workout”.

This month she begins a series on a fitness trend called Piloxing. Piloxing combines pilates, boxing and dance.

According to the Piloxing website, the workout is in 92 countries with more than 1.5 million people participating everyday. It is also here in the Tri-State.

To watch a demonstration of the fitness trend, click the video below.

Also, if you have a workout you would like Melissa to try, shoot her an email at mschroeder@wevv.com.

