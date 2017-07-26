44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout with Piloxing

Wake Up Workout with Piloxing

July 26th, 2017

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout. This is a segment where she introduces different exercise classes, trends and more to the Tri-State.

This morning Melissa learns how to do Piloxing. This is a combination of pilates, dancing and kickboxing.

This workout is geared towards women and many celebrity trainers boast about it’s effectiveness.

To watch a demonstration and learn more about local classes, click on the video box below.

