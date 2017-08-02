Wake Up Workout: Martial Arts with the YMCA

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout.

Beginning today, she is doing a four-part series on martial arts. Melissa was joined by a martial arts instructor from the YMCA. He says martial arts is both good for the mind and body. The YMCA martial arts classes are offered at the Dunigan location. To find out more information, click here.

The video box below shows Melissa and the instructor demonstrating some great stretches for any age and level. This is an important part of martial arts and should always be done before the kicking and other parts of the workout start.

If you have a workout or exercise program you would like Melissa to showcase, send her an email to mschroeder@wevv.com.

