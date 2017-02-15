Wake Up Workout with Line Dancing
44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout.
Judy Fortune Herr and her crew came on to show off a little line dancing.
Judy teaches classes weekly in the area.
Here is the schedule:
Monday at Red Cross Church on 3601 Washington Avenue from 1-2:30 p.m.
Tuesday at SWIRCA on 16 West Virginia Street from 9-10:30 a.m.
Tuesday at Eagles with DJ Dave on 6000 Old B’ville Highway from 6:30-9:00 p.m.
Thursday at Red Door Church on 3601 Washington Avenue from 1:00-2:30 p.m.