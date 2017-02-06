44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout: Line Dancing with Michael Jackson Music

Wake Up Workout: Line Dancing with Michael Jackson Music

February 6th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every Monday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake up and Workout. This morning she did some line dancing to Michael Jackson.

Judy Fortune Herr led the group, as they worked their footing magic.

Judy teaches line dancing across the Evansville area every week. Here is a list to her schedule:

Monday from 1:00-2:30 p.m. — Red Door Church at 3601 Washington Avenue
Tuesday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. — SWIRCA at 16 West Virginia Street
Tuesday from 6:30-9:00 p.m. — Eagles (with DJ Dave) at 6000 Old B’ville Highway
Thursday from 1:00-2:30 p.m. — Red Door Church at 3601 Washington Avenue

To watch the ladies do a little line dancing, click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.