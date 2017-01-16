Wake Up and Workout: Line Dancing with ‘The King’

Wake Up Workout is moving to Monday morning’s at 7:30 a.m. This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder had a little line dancing fun with some other members of the crew.

Judy Fortune Hurr and some of her dancers came on to try out a line dance with the sounds of Elvis Presley.

If you would like to sign up for some of Judy’s classes in Evansville the following is her schedule:

Monday: Red Door Church on 3601 Washington Avenue from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday: SWIRCA at 16 W. Virginia Street from 9-10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Eagles (with DJ Dave) at 6000 Old B’ville Highway from 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Thursday: Red Door Chruch at 3601 Washington Avenue from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

To watch the 44News This Morning line dancing fun, click the video box below.

