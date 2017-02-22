Wake Up Workout: Line Dancing

Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Wake Up Workout.

Today, she wrapped up her series on line dancing with Judy Fortune Herr and her gals.

To watch, and dance along, click on the video link below.

If you would like to take one of Judy’s line dancing schedules. Here is the schedule:

Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. at Red Door Church at 3601 Washington Avenue.

Tuesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at SWIRCA on 16 West Virginia Street.

Tuesday from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Eagles with DJ Dave on 6000 Old B’ville Highway

Thursday from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Red Door Church on 3601 Washington Avenue

Comments

comments