Wake Up Workout: Learning the Basics

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Wake Up Workout. This is a segment dealing with fitness and weight loss. Melissa also does demonstrations and talks about new exercise fads and classes in the area.

This morning, local fitness instructor Holly Schneider. She teaches various classes at SWIRCA and other locations.

This morning, Holly talked about some easy tips to help make the transition to a new gym easy. The first thing to remember is to drink plenty of water. She also talked about the importance of stretches and making sure to watch your posture.

To hear more of the tips and about Holly’s classes, click the video box below.

