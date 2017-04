This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went Inside the Community to Wake Up and Workout.

This time around, she worked out with the YMCA. The instructor showed Melissa and some special “kid” guests how to get a good cardio workout using kickboxing.

Some of the moves the group learned included jabs, hooks and footwork.

If you have any workout trends you would like Melissa to try, make sure to email her a suggestion to mschroeder@wevv.com.

