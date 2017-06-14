Wake Up Workout: Hula Hoop Fun

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout.

This morning, Melissa learned a little more about the art of hula hooping.

Hoops of a Feather talked about the best way to pick a hula hoop. The goal is to have the hoop stand at your belly button and the larger the hoop the easier it is to use.

Hoops of a Feather will be at this month’s Energize Evansville as well. That’s a monthly initiative by the mayor and city to help keep residents fit and working out. The event is free and open to the public.

