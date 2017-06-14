44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout: Hula Hoop Fun

June 14th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout.

This morning, Melissa learned a little more about the art of hula hooping.

Hoops of a Feather talked about the best way to pick a hula hoop. The goal is to have the hoop stand at your belly button and the larger the hoop the easier it is to use.

Hoops of a Feather will be at this month’s Energize Evansville as well. That’s a monthly initiative by the mayor and city to help keep residents fit and working out. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about Hoops of a Feather and Energize Evansville, click on the video box below.

