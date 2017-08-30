Wake Up Workout: Chair Yoga

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout. The segment airs on FOX44.

The next four weeks, she is doing a series on chair yoga with SWIRCA.

According to doyouyoga.com, some of the benefits of chair yoga include:

1. Improved Strength — A strong body can help you sustain fewer injuries.

2. Improved Flexibility — This can help us with things like reaching down to tie shoes, picking up your children, etc.

3. Improved proprioception — According to the article, this is the skill of knowing where your body is in space, and coordinating your movements accurately.

4. Reduced stress and improved mental clarity — For elderly people, according to doyouyoga.com, chair yoga can help people cope with feelings of isolation. This can also give participants calming affects…and more.

5. Opportunities to meet people and socialize

6. Improved stress and pain management — Because of breath work, chair yoga can help relieve stress and also help people cope with other conditions.

