Wake Up Workout: Chair Yoga

For the past couple of weeks, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder has been doing a series of chair yoga workouts.

Some of the benefits of chair yoga include improved strength. This is very helpful for elderly people. It can also prevent fall or injury in the future.

Other benefits include improved flexibility, reduced stress and improved mental clarity and improved stress and pain management.

Chair yoga is very similar to yoga. Participants use a chair to help aid in balance and poses. It can be a perfect exercise for people of all ages and levels.

To watch this morning’s chair yoga demonstration, which includes morning stretches, click the video box below.

Comments

comments