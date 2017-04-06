44News | Evansville, IN

Wake Up Workout: Cardio with the Kids

Wake Up Workout: Cardio with the Kids

April 6th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every week, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up and Workout.

This morning, she did a routine just for the kiddos with an instructor from the YMCA.

The exercises included everything from kickboxing to good, plain-old fashioned cardio.

So, grab the kids and get fit with Melissa and the YMCA by clicking on the video box below. Also, if there’s a new fitness trend you would like Melissa to try, email her at mschroeder@wevv.com.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.