Wake Up Workout with Body Combat

On Wake Up Workout this morning, viewers got a “sneak peek” of a brand new exercise class coming to the Tri-State. Angel Hill — with the YMCA — showed some moves from Body Combat.

Body Combat is a martial-arts-inspired fitness class that uses punch combinations with kicks to amp up cardio and strength. It’s a non-contact class with simple, easy to learn moves so you don’t need martial arts training. The exercises use rotational movements which work multiple muscle groups and really work your core. Because of the rotational movement, these workouts can be the equivalent of 1,700 crunches and burn over 700 calories in one session.

During this segment Angel showed us dynamic stretching and warm up. The warm up is important in Body Combat because of all the movements involved so there is an extended warm up time in these classes compared to other classes to make sure that your joints and major muscle groups are ready.

To learn more about the classes or to sign up call the YMCA in Evansville.

