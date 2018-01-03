Wake Up Workout with Body Combat

It’s called “Body Combat” and it can burn hundreds of calories an hour. Wednesday morning, an instructor with the YMCA joined 44News Morning’s Melissa Schroeder to demonstrate how the new exercise class works. Once a week Melissa goes “Inside the Community” to Wake Up Workout.

Today the two talked about punches. The punching series will really test your upper body strength and endurance, and a lot of the punches actually involve body rotation so they work more than just your arms and upper body. The moves also work your core…like your abs and back. Some of the different punches demonstrated include the jab, cross, hook and elbow.

BodyCombat classes will be available at the YMCA this month. The organization will be launching the new classes at the FIT4ALL community fitness event on January 6th so people can come out and try these as well as other fitness classes.

To watch the workout demo, click on the video box below.

