Wake Up Workout at ‘The Barre’
Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes Inside the Community to Wake Up and Workout. This morning Melissa went to Pure Barre Evansville.
The barre workout starts with a warmup. Then, there is a combination of postures and poses inspired by things like ballet, yoga and Pilates. The barre is used to balance while doing different exercises.
The idea here is to get a full body workout that can be done at any age and modified for those who may have certain conditions.
If you have a workout trend you would like Melissa to try out, shoot her an email at mschroeder@wevv.com with the title “Wake Up Workout”.
