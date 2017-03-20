Wake Up Workout: Baby and Me Yoga

44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder hosted another segment of Wake Up Workout today. She spoke to a yoga instructor from YMCA.

The ladies did a segment on baby and me yoga.

Some of the benefits of this type of yoga include: increasing brain activity. Sometimes new moms can be forgetful, but spending time in yoga poses helps increase brain activity. The second benefit is to increase strength and energy-levels. Third, it provides busy mothers physical activity and exercise.

To watch the segment, and to learn more about the Baby and Me yoga classes offered at the local YMCA, click the video box below.

