Brian Thomas from the YMCA joins 44News anchor Melissa Schroeder for the our weekly segment of Wake Up, Work Out. Brian teaches Melissa about the importance of Martial Arts and gives her different tips on how to warm up, use your muscles, and build up your strength, using Martial Arts techniques.

There are some Martial Arts classes offered at the YMCA.

For more information, visit YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.

