Waitr to Bring 100 New Jobs to Evansville Area

Waitr is making its way to the Evansville area. The popular food delivery app has expanded to 250 cities nationwide and Evansville is one of them. To kick off its debut, the company will be hosting a launch party at the La Herradura Grill & Bar on Thursday, March 28th at 5 p.m.

The Waitr app allows users to order from your favorite Evansville restaurant then sends a Waitr driver to deliver right to your door for a $5 fee.

The company is also looking to hire 100 people in the area. Drivers can apply here. Any local restaurant looking to become a partner with Waitr can visit here.

Over 40 Evansville restaurants have partnered with Waitr. The restaurants include the following:

El Rio

Firehouse Subs

Crazy Bob’s Cajun Chicken

Rounders Pizza

Bombay Spice Bar & Grill

Thai Papaya Cuisine

River Kitty Cat Café

Chicken ‘N Salsa

Wayback Burgers

Nachos Grill

Great Steak

Big M’s Pizzeria

Rick’s Sports Bar

El Charro Mexican Restaurant

El Patron Mexican Restaurant

D-Ice, Crazy Buffet

Carousel Restaurant

Pizza Pub

Western Ribeye & Ribs

Two Brothers Chinese Restaurant

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

The Rooftop

La Herradura Grill & Bar

Lombardi’s New York Pizza & Wings

Wolf’s Bar-B-Q, Highland Pizza Shop

Stockwell Inn

Piece of Cake

Backstage Bar & Grill

Hooters

The Lobo Lounge

Franco’s

Planters Cafe & Coffee Bar

Piston’s Bar & Grill

Be Happy Pie Co.

Lake’s Metro Deli

Acropolis

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

Also, anytime you use the app through April 7th, you can get your food delivered free by using the promo code “EVANSVILLE” at checkout.

Comments

comments