Waitr to Bring 100 New Jobs to Evansville Area

Waitr is making its way to the Evansville area. The popular food delivery app has expanded to 250 cities nationwide and Evansville is one of them. To kick off its debut, the company will be hosting a launch party at the La Herradura Grill & Bar on Thursday, March 28th at 5 p.m.
The Waitr app allows users to order from your favorite Evansville restaurant then sends a Waitr driver to deliver right to your door for a $5 fee.
The company is also looking to hire 100 people in the area. Drivers can apply here. Any local restaurant looking to become a partner with Waitr can visit here.
Over 40 Evansville restaurants have partnered with Waitr. The restaurants include the following:
- El Rio
- Firehouse Subs
- Crazy Bob’s Cajun Chicken
- Rounders Pizza
- Bombay Spice Bar & Grill
- Thai Papaya Cuisine
- River Kitty Cat Café
- Chicken ‘N Salsa
- Wayback Burgers
- Nachos Grill
- Great Steak
- Big M’s Pizzeria
- Rick’s Sports Bar
- El Charro Mexican Restaurant
- El Patron Mexican Restaurant
- D-Ice, Crazy Buffet
- Carousel Restaurant
- Pizza Pub
- Western Ribeye & Ribs
- Two Brothers Chinese Restaurant
- Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken
- The Rooftop
- La Herradura Grill & Bar
- Lombardi’s New York Pizza & Wings
- Wolf’s Bar-B-Q, Highland Pizza Shop
- Stockwell Inn
- Piece of Cake
- Backstage Bar & Grill
- Hooters
- The Lobo Lounge
- Franco’s
- Planters Cafe & Coffee Bar
- Piston’s Bar & Grill
- Be Happy Pie Co.
- Lake’s Metro Deli
- Acropolis
- Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
Also, anytime you use the app through April 7th, you can get your food delivered free by using the promo code “EVANSVILLE” at checkout.