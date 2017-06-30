Home Indiana Evansville Wage Negotiations at a Standstill for FOP and Firefighters Union June 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

After multiple attempts at negotiating wages for Evansville Police and Firefighters there is still no resolution with the city.

Six months ago, a Vanderburgh County Judge ordered wage negotiations be reopened for both unions to find a way to offset increasing healthcare costs.

Failed negotiations turned into mediation through the courts, but without a resolution.

In December, FOP Lodge 73 and the Firefighters Local 357, were denied injunctive relief from the courts. But Vanderburgh County Judge Les Shively ordered wage negotiations be reopened.

The crux of the controversy stems from increased healthcare costs. Those were implemented by the city, outside of union contract negotiations.

Six months later and still no answers or resolutions between the unions and the city despite a court order.

Union officials say the city came up with a number in excess of $700,000 that would offset the increased healthcare expenses. But when failed negotiations went to mediation the city only offered a one-time payout of $250,000.

44News reached out to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Office for comment and were told he had nothing to add to the conversation. Even though the thin blue line is being pushed daily.

FOP Lodge 73 President Chuck Knoll said the morale within the department is down due to the failed negotiations.

These healthcare increases are affecting more than 500 employees between the two unions – their families are directly impacted as well.

