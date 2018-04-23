Waffle House Murder Suspect Apprehended

The man accused of opening fire at a Waffle House on Sunday morning and killing four people has been apprehended. Nashville Police say Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, Illinois is in police custody.

Police found Reinking in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Park.

It’s unclear whether Reinking was armed when he was arrested.

Police say Reinking was half naked when he opened fire with an AR15 in a Waffle House parking lot early Sunday morning. Four people were killed in the shooting, and four others were injured. He recently moved from Illinois to Nashville.

Reinking has had run-ins with authorities before. In July 2017, he was arrested by U.S. Secret Service for being in a restricted area near the White House. Reinking told agents he wanted to meet with President Trump.

During that arrest police seized four weapons, including the gun used in the Waffle House shooting. The firearms were returned to Reinking’s father who admitted giving them back to his son.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking apprehended moments ago in a wooded area near Old Hickory Blvd & Hobson Pk. pic.twitter.com/00ukga37s6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Comments

comments