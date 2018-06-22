Domestic Dispute Leaves One Man Dead

A man is dead after a shooting near the 1200 block of Wades Road, in Wadesville. Police say a woman and a man were arguing in their vehicle outside a home just after 9:30 Thursday. Officials tell us that’s when the woman shot the man. Upon arrival EMS did attempt life saving efforts, but failed. Police are getting a search warrant for the vehicle and the home. The woman was taken to a local hospital following the incidence. No names are being released at this time continue to follow 44News as we bring you updates.

