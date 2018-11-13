Wadesville Man Arrested on Rape and Animal Cruelty Charges

Indiana State police have arrested a man in Posey County after they say he called 911 to confess to multiple crimes.

20-year-old Ryan Hartwell of Wadesville faces charges of rape, criminal confinement, battery, animal cruelty, and auto theft.

ISP says Hartwell called Gibson County dispatch and reported a woman had been tied up in her home in Poseyville.

Investigators say Hartwell went to the woman’s home on November 12th and allegedly hit the victim in the head, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her. Police say Hartwell cut the victim with a knife and killed her dog before fleeing in her vehicle.

Officers say they arrived at the home and found the victim still tied up. She was taken to Deaconess Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Hartwell was arrested and is being held in Posey County jail without bond.

