Wacky Jackie’s Spooky Holiday Extravaganza

There will be a lot of events happening this weekend ahead of the Halloween holiday. Some of those events will be in Santa Claus, Indiana at the museum and village. From Headless Horsemen to Santa’s Haunted Church, a ghostly tour, and more, you can enjoy your weekend in Santa Claus.

44News Meteorologist Jackie Brown spoke to Emily Thompson, Director of Santa Claus Museum and Village, and Faith Schaefer, who is team captain of Team Happy of Spencer County Relay for Life, about this weekend’s events.

Santa’s Haunted Church will be Friday, October 27th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 28th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can also ask for a non-scare tour for little ones.

For more information and tickets, visit Santa Claus Museum.

