Wabash Valley Ends Season at NJCAA World Series

June 1st, 2017 Indiana, Sports

The Warriors came within one game of advancing to the NJCAA Division I Championship, but will have to head home after a 12-7 loss to Chipola.

Wabash Valley fought back from a three-run deficit with back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, but allowed five runs in the bottom of the frame to fall behind for the rest of the game.

Their season ends with a 50-15 record and an appearance in the Junior College World Series for the first time since 1989.

 

