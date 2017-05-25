Home Illinois Wabash Valley Baseball Makes First World Series Appearance in 28 Years May 25th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Illinois, Sports Pinterest

Wabash Valley College Baseball (48-13) out of Mount Carmel, Illinois will play the National Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado for the first time in 28 years. The Coyotes will go for its first World Series title in program history.

WVC will face College of Southern Nevada Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Twelve of 14 WVC sophomores on the roster have signed Division I Baseball letters of intent for the 2018 season with every starting position player featuring a batting average north of .300, according to WVC Athletic Director Mike Carpenter. On offense, the team has produced a .339 team average with 41 long balls and 482 runs scored. Southern Nevada has produced a .299 team average with 23 bombs and 400 runs scored.

Catch coverage with Nick Ruffolo on 44News at 9 and 10.

