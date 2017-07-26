Home Illinois Wabash County Sheriff Warns of Heroin Loaded Syringes July 26th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Illinois Pinterest

Mount Carmel, Illinois is the latest community trying to combat heroin. In a Facebook post, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office warned area residents the dangerous and deadly drug is in town.

A concerned citizen alerted authorities to multiple syringes that were found thrown out along a rural road. Deputies recovered more than two-dozen syringes and say some were loaded and ready to be used, “We’ll just step up our patrols and target certain areas that we do have high traffic in and our suspicious vehicles we’ll just have to be out and be proactive, get in everyone’s business just see what they are doing,” said Sheriff Derek Morgan.

Not far from where deputies found the needles an “overdose reversal kit” was also found. Anyone with information on where the needles came from should contact Wabash County Sheriff’s Office.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments