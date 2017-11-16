44News | Evansville, IN

Wabash County Man Accused of Hitting Woman with Table

November 16th, 2017 Illinois

A Wabash County man is accused of hitting a woman with a table during a domestic dispute. Willard Lewis is charged with domestic battery.

Deputies responded to the 10400 block of North 1250 Boulevard on November 15th around 9 p.m. for reports of a verbal dispute. A person told deputies her neighbor was beating on the door yelling and screaming during a verbal altercation.

Once deputies arrived, they say the residents at the home were arguing on and off all day and into the night. During the argument, deputies say Lewis hit a woman with a table.

Lewis was being held at the Wabash County Jail, but posted a $500 cash bond earlier today.

