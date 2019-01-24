Wabash Community School District Increasing Substitute Pay

It’s a problem felt throughout the state. School districts are seeing a limited number of substitute teachers at their disposal.

“The shortage of substitute teachers is dramatic across our county, but the entire state,” said Chuck Bleyer, superintendent of the Wabash Community School District in Mount Carmel, IL.

One issue is the amount of pay a substitute receives.

“Due to pay it’s probably not as attractive,” said Bleyer. “What we’ve found is, if you go out and recruit the right kind of people, and that’s how it has changed over the last few years; you have to go out and be aggressive as a district and go out and find people who will come in your building and substitute.”

One problem school districts are seeing today is that many of the subs before were recently graduated, teachers.

“They would get into the classroom and work their way into a job,” said Bleyer. “But there are very few graduating, recently graduating teachers. They’re usually gobbled up pretty quickly.”

The district is hiring people looking for secondary incomes or those who are retired.

“There’s just not as many people out there in that category,” said Bleyer.

Starting in January, the Wabash Community School District has increased pay for teachers looking to sub to $85, which is an increase of $10.

“A lot of people came to me and said we needed to increase sub pay because we see that as being an issue to be able to keep people on the list and recruit people,” said Bleyer, who is in his first year as superintendent at WCSD. “That was helpful. It was a way for me to show that, yes we’re trying to help you.”

The increase puts the school district in line with others in the area when it comes to paying substitute teachers.

“We can compete with other districts to keep that sub working in our district,” said Bleyer. “They will get paid either as much or more than another district.”

Now, Bleyer is getting the word out. He will talk to anyone that will listen. He’s visited with various organizations and civic clubs hoping to generate some interest.

“I would go out and tout that the pay is not that bad,” said Bleyer. “You can set your own work schedule.

“A lot of adults or people who are retired think, ‘well I don’t want to be in a classroom with a student that’s going to be a bad student.’ I have to explain to them that we have multiple techniques and policies in place to take care of students that are disruptive.”

Bleyer says the goal is to make any sub comfortable and show them they can do the job.

“I talked with people that never even thought about being a sub,” said Bleyer. “This is a work at your own pace job, and you can make a little money.”

One restriction that was lifted by the Illinois board of education was requiring substitute teachers to have a four-year degree.

“The state, thankfully, through some new laws have relaxed what you have to do to be a substitute teacher,” said Bleyer. “Previously you had to have a four-year degree, and that was a tough hurdle to find that many people because most people with a four-year degree are working. That’s not a big pool so [the state] has relaxed those stipulations to become a sub … now you can have a two-year degree.”

