A drunk driver is sentenced to four and a half years in prison after causing a deadly crash in Wabash County, Illinois. 29-year-old Jonathan Raynor, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated drunk driving causing a death.

Last October, Raynor’s vehicle crashed into a ditch on Illinois Route 1 near Allendale. 29-year-old Courtney Tenney, of Avon, Indiana, was a passenger in his car, and died from her injuries in the fiery crash.

